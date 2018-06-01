Young Architects Program 2018: Hide & Seek by Dream the Combine
June–September 2018
MoMA PS1
Hide & Seek by Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers of Dream The Combine, in collaboration with Clayton Binkley of ARUP, is the 2018 winner of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s annual Young Architects Program.
This year’s other finalists are LeCavalier R+D (Jesse LeCavalier), FreelandBuck (David Freeland and Brennan Buck), BairBalliet (Kelly Bair and Kristy Balliet) and OFICINAA (Silvia Benedito and Alexander Häusler). An exhibition of the five finalists' proposed projects will be on view at The Museum of Modern Art during summer 2018.
The YAP exhibition will also be hosted by our international partners at MAXXI, Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo, Rome, and CONSTRUCTO, Santiago.
Now in its 19th edition, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary, outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling.
The Young Architects Program is organized by The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1. The exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art is organized by Sean Anderson, Associate Curator, with Arièle Dionne-Krosnick, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Architecture and Design.
The 2018 Young Architects Program is sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Additional funding is provided by Bertha and Isaac Liberman Foundation, Jeffrey and Michèle Klein, and Agnes Gund.
- This exhibition is part of Young Architects Program (YAP).
