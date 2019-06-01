Young Architects Program 2019 Hórama Rama by Pedro & Juana

Hórama Rama, by Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo and Mecky Reuss of Pedro & Juana, is the 2019 winner of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s annual Young Architects Program.

This year’s other finalists are Low Design Office (DK Osseo-Asare and Ryan Bollom), Matter Design (Brandon Clifford, Johanna Lobdell, and Wes McGee), Oana Stănescu and Akane Moriyama, and TO (Jose G Amozurrutia and Carlos Facio).

Now in its 20th edition, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary, outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling.